Condolences on death of KP CM

APP Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

QUETTA: Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has expressed his condolences and grief over the sad demise of Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

In his condolence message, he said deeply saddened by the demise of Azam Khan.

Ali Mardan said Azam Khan was a talented administrator as well as a good and sincere person.

Domki said Azam Khan handled the government and administrative affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a best possible way.

Ali Mardan prayed for the elevation of the deceased soul to highest heavens and patience of the bereaved family.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan. In his condolence message, Wali Kakar said that the valuable services of the deceased will always be remembered. He prayed for the repose of the deceased and expressed his sympathy and solidarity with bereaved family.

Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Muhammad Zubair Jamali expressed grief over the death of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan.

He, expressing condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families, said the services of the deceased for the country and nation will be remembered forever.

Jamali prayed for the elevation of the deceased and patience for the family members.

Balochistan Minister for Information, Jan Achakzai also expressed his grief over the death of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan

Achakzai expressed condolences and sympathy to the family of Azam Khan.

The services of the deceased will always be remembered, he added. Achakzai prayed for the elevation of high ranks of the deceased and patience for the bereaved.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed grief over the death of caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan.

Jan Jamali said very sad to hear of the passing of caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan.

The services of Azam Khan as caretaker chief minister and bureaucrat will always be remembered, he added.

He prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Allah Almighty grant courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

