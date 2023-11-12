BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
Punjab CM visits hospitals, reviews facilities

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit for 3 hours to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi and reviewed medical facilities being provided to the patients.

The CM inspected various wards of the emergency block, inquired after the health of patients and inquired from them about free medicines and free test facility.

CM met with the duty doctors and inquired from them about their problems. The CM inquired from the people present at the reception of the emergency block about medical facilities.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered to immediately shift almirahs placed in the corridor of the emergency block at an appropriate place. He also met with the doctors of Holy Family Hospital and inspected the ongoing construction activities in the old building, OPD and various wards of the hospital.

He directed to undertake effective preventive measures for the equipment and machinery of the hospital along with completing the up-gradation work within stipulated time. “We are striving to provide excellent treatment facilities to the common man in the hospitals. I acquire awareness from the ground realities by visiting the hospitals, he said.”

Moreover, the CM visited Planning & Development Board Office and chaired an important meeting in which progress being made on 43 public welfare preferential projects was reviewed.

The CM monitored the ongoing progress on the 43 projects through the drone footage. Chairman Planning & Development Board Iftikhar Sahu briefed about the physical progress through the drone footage.

Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to the concerned Secretaries to complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time. Progress on Shahdara multi grade flyover Imamia Colony overhead bridge, Akbar Chowk flyover and Ring Road Southern Loop was reviewed during the meeting.

A briefing was given about the construction of dual road from the Wahndo Interchange up to Benazir Chowk to link Gujranwala with the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, construction of Abdullahpur flyover at Faisalabad and construction of road from Gajjumata up to Kasur Ferozepur Road.

CM expressed his grave concern over sluggishness being shown in the pace of work on the Multan Shujaabad flyover project and directed to speed up pace of work on the project.

