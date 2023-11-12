BAFL 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (10.39%)
DFML 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
DGKC 63.88 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.22%)
FABL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.88%)
FCCL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.72%)
FFL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.41%)
GGL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
HBL 96.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
HUBC 113.23 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (5.82%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
MLCF 37.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.95%)
OGDC 103.92 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.49%)
PAEL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.8%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.19%)
PIOC 113.11 Increased By ▲ 5.66 (5.27%)
PPL 81.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.69%)
PRL 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.4%)
SSGC 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.19%)
TPLP 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.89%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.69%)
UNITY 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,648 Increased By 125.7 (2.28%)
BR30 19,783 Increased By 590.7 (3.08%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-12

Copper, aluminium hit two-week low

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LONDON: Copper and aluminium prices fell to a two-week low in London on Friday as hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dashed expectations of a peak in interest rates and as exchange stocks rose.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.3% at $8,045 per metric ton by 1702 GMT, after touching $8,021, it lowest since Oct. 27.

Aluminium fell 1.2% to $2,216 a ton, after also hitting its weakest since Oct. 27 at $2,209.5. Fed officials including Powell on Thursday expressed uncertainty in their battle against inflation and said they would tighten policy further if need be.

Next week, the growth-dependent metals market will focus on the release of China’s October aggregate financing data, including total social financing (TSF), which has a strong relation to demand in the top metals consuming country.

“Last month, we saw an extraordinarily high number indicating stimulus activity is working. If that cadence can be maintained, that could be a boost for metals,” Nitesh Shah at WisdomTree said.

The dollar index rose slightly after data showed US consumer sentiment fell for a fourth straight month. A strong US currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Copper and aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses rebounded after arrivals, daily LME data showed. Aluminium inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by 10% this week, but copper stocks fell by 14%, the exchange said.

Nickel was last down 3.3% at $17,220, after hitting its lowest since mid-2021 at $17,210. Sizeable output cuts will help support nickel prices, which are likely to have reached a bottom after a year-long slide, but tighter supplies are not expected to eliminate surpluses. Zinc fell 1.9% to $2,554, lead dropped 0.5% to $2,178.5 and tin was down 1.0% at $24,580.

In major tin miner Myanmar, a rebel alliance has overrun areas bordering China, with resistance to the military junta gaining its most significant win since the 2021 coup. Beijing urged all parties to stop fighting immediately.

Copper US Federal Reserve aluminium Shanghai Futures Exchange Jerome Powell LME

Comments

1000 characters

Copper, aluminium hit two-week low

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Repair, maintenance of helicopter: ECC approves Rs47.45m TSG for Rangers (Sindh)

Axle load regime to go into effect on 15th

Planned party conventions: PTI accuses govts of denying it level playing field

Power minister to visit Iran next week

Foreigners’ repatriation: Cabinet informed about ‘complaints’ against LEAs

LHC explains why enrolment thru daily wages can’t necessarily be a route to regular employment in public sector

FTO can’t initiate action against FBR employees without issuing notice: SHC

KP interim cabinet stands dissolved

Attachment of bank account: LHC takes notice of ‘illegal’ recovery by FBR

Read more stories