Nov 12, 2023
Markets

Slow business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained a low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2023 03:14am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained a low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 18000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

Around, 600 bales of Bhan Saeedabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 358 per kg.

