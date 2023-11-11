BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-11

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Zaheer Abbasi Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seeking the inclusion of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) - Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), Radio Pakistan, and Post Office– under the Finance Division Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) and submission of their periodic performance to the federal cabinet.

Well-informed sources said that the Fund has asked for the inclusion of these SOEs to the list to be monitored by the Finance CMU and their periodic report should not only be presented to the federal cabinet but also to be published.

The periodic report to the federal cabinet would update the cabinet members about the performance of these entities and take measures to mend them.

IMF knows full well SOEs govt’s Achilles heel

The CMU’s role would be very important to ensure business plans of the SOEs are in line with the sectoral priorities.

The government has committed to the IMF in the SBA that to improve SOE oversight functions and provide better analysis at the aggregate SOE level, the authorities are advancing the delayed full operationalization of a CMU within the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the issuance of its first periodic report on the performance of SOEs to the government (end-November 2023).

They added that the hiring process of the DG SOEs and others has not yet been completed despite applications received simply because of their inability to meet the criteria.

They added that the draft SOEs Policy, 2023, approved by the Cabinet Committee of State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) is being fine-tuned before submission to the federal cabinet for ratification. They added that the cabinet committee reviewed key elements of the policy in light of suggestions of the previous meetings, including governance structures, performance, and accountability mechanisms.

The caretaker finance minister Shamshad Akhtar has repeatedly stated that the government objective is to reduce the size of SOEs in public sector as well as to make those which remain in the public sector to be more competitive, accountable, and responsive to the needs of our citizens, she added.

She said that the code of conduct for Boards of Governance in the SOEs has to be formulated and implemented in letter and spirit.

This policy will pave the way for a more efficient utilisation of public resources and will enhance the overall economic landscape of Pakistan and ambiguities in the relevant laws and rules have to be corrected to improve corporate governance in the SOEs.

The code of conduct for the Boards of Governance in the SOEs would also be formulated and implemented in letter and spirit. The government believe that due to the mismanagement of the SOEs, the status quo cannot be allowed to continue and dividends have to be improved through enhanced efficiency, transparency, and sustainability of SOEs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF SOEs IMF and Pakistan CMU Dr Shamshad Akhtar caretaker finance minister federal caretaker cabinet Central Monitoring Unit

Comments

1000 characters

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories