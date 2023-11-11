Punjab CM visits Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Raiwind

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the annual International Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Raiwind on Friday and met Maulana Ahmad Laat, Mian Ahsan, Imtiaz Ghani, Anwaar Ghani, Maulvi Amer and others to review arrangements for the annual gathering.

On this occasion, he instructed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and Commissioner Lahore about the arrangements. He noted that CCTV cameras have been installed along with the deployment of additional patrolling police. He said that the number of traffic wardens has been increased for the smooth traffic flow. “All departments are ensuring excellent arrangements and foolproof security with the best coordination,” he added.

He further said that lights have also been properly arranged around the congregation, and added that those who spread the religion of Allah are earning both the religion and the world.

Maulana Ahmad Laat, offering prayers during the gathering, focused on the unity of the Islamic world, the elevation of Islam and the promotion of peace and stability. Commending the Punjab government’s efforts, the Ulema expressed gratitude for the arrangements made for the annual congregation, expected to draw half a million attendees.

Provincial minister Azfar Ali Nasir, Punjab Auqaf Secretary and the DIG (Ops) were also present.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister and IG Police Usman Anwar ceremoniously affixed promotion badges to the uniforms of SPs Salman Zafar, Taimur Khan, Bushra Nisar, Sidra Khan and Munaza Karamat during a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s Office. On this occasion, the CM congratulated the recently promoted officers and conveyed his heartfelt good wishes for their future endeavours.

Emphasizing the significance of promotions, Naqvi underscored that it was the right of every deserving official and he assured that the government remains committed to fostering a culture that recognises and rewards professionalism, diligence and integrity among officers. He urged the promoted officers to dedicate their skills and efforts to serving the public and addressing their concerns.

He highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to encouraging a cadre of police officers who were not only efficient but also dedicated to their duty. He stressed the importance of aligning the police force with the expectations of the people, asserting that such a commitment would contribute to transforming the traditional ‘police culture’.

The ceremony was attended by the families of the promoted officers and senior officials from the police department.

