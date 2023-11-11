AKU, B’stan Education dept, UNICEF sign accord

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED) has signed an agreement with the Education Department, Government of Balochistan, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to develop the capacity of curriculum, textbook, and teacher training bodies in the province. The project is funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the European Union (EU).

Under the project, AKU-IED will provide technical assistance and work in close collaboration with the Education Department’s technical subsections, including the Bureau of Curriculum, Balochistan Textbook Board, Provincial Institute of Teacher Education, Directorate of Education (Schools), and Balochistan Examination and Assessment Commission.

“Our Chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan, has always focused on providing the highest quality of education to equip children with the skills and knowledge needed to bring about positive change in the world they live in and AKU-IED has been achieving that mission by developing outstanding teachers and improving the quality of education for all children,” said AKU President, Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin.

“This project is another great example of our collaboration with the public sector to strengthen the education system and ensure that all children have access to quality education.”

The project will focus on: strengthening learning design at the primary level with a focus on foundation literacy and numeracy, developing the capacity of 300+ master trainers as well as Mathematics, Science and English content specialists for Grades 6-8, training 50 authors and reviewers for the preparation and review of textbooks; and developing ICT infrastructure to support online training initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with UNICEF, the GPE, and the Government of Balochistan on this important project. Through our combined efforts, we can ensure that children have the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in school and in life,” said AKU-IED Dean and Professor Farid Panjwani.

AKU-IED will also work closely with Finnish Global Education Solutions, which specializes in developing frameworks for school functions and structures, professional knowledge building, and practical pedagogical work, to bring the best of the Finnish educational system to the curriculum of Balochistan.

“There are critical challenges in delivering the curriculum at classroom level and the true potential of children is not realised. We are hoping that this project will enhance capacities of teachers to contribute to the educational development of Balochistan. It is an opportunity for us all to further build on the quality of education,” said Hamid Baqi, Education Officer at UNICEF.

