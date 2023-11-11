BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-11

AKU, B’stan Education dept, UNICEF sign accord

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development (AKU-IED) has signed an agreement with the Education Department, Government of Balochistan, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to develop the capacity of curriculum, textbook, and teacher training bodies in the province. The project is funded by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the European Union (EU).

Under the project, AKU-IED will provide technical assistance and work in close collaboration with the Education Department’s technical subsections, including the Bureau of Curriculum, Balochistan Textbook Board, Provincial Institute of Teacher Education, Directorate of Education (Schools), and Balochistan Examination and Assessment Commission.

“Our Chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan, has always focused on providing the highest quality of education to equip children with the skills and knowledge needed to bring about positive change in the world they live in and AKU-IED has been achieving that mission by developing outstanding teachers and improving the quality of education for all children,” said AKU President, Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin.

“This project is another great example of our collaboration with the public sector to strengthen the education system and ensure that all children have access to quality education.”

The project will focus on: strengthening learning design at the primary level with a focus on foundation literacy and numeracy, developing the capacity of 300+ master trainers as well as Mathematics, Science and English content specialists for Grades 6-8, training 50 authors and reviewers for the preparation and review of textbooks; and developing ICT infrastructure to support online training initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with UNICEF, the GPE, and the Government of Balochistan on this important project. Through our combined efforts, we can ensure that children have the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in school and in life,” said AKU-IED Dean and Professor Farid Panjwani.

AKU-IED will also work closely with Finnish Global Education Solutions, which specializes in developing frameworks for school functions and structures, professional knowledge building, and practical pedagogical work, to bring the best of the Finnish educational system to the curriculum of Balochistan.

“There are critical challenges in delivering the curriculum at classroom level and the true potential of children is not realised. We are hoping that this project will enhance capacities of teachers to contribute to the educational development of Balochistan. It is an opportunity for us all to further build on the quality of education,” said Hamid Baqi, Education Officer at UNICEF.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UNICEF Aga Khan University Global Partnership for Education AKU IED

Comments

1000 characters

AKU, B’stan Education dept, UNICEF sign accord

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories