BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
European shares ease from 3-week high

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

PARIS: European shares fell on Friday, hurt by higher bond yields, as hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve Chair doused investor optimism that interest rates have peaked, while dour results from Diageo and Richemont also weighed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 1.0% lower, easing from a three-week high hit on Thursday, and ending the week marginally lower.

Basic resources and real estate were the worst weekly sector performers, while media and industrials were the focus of investors’ buying spree.

Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday expressed uncertainty on their battle against inflation and added that they would tighten policy further if needed.

“Markets are sort of focusing on the more hawkish messaging from Powell, but he just stressed there could be further hikes, nothing different from what he has said before,” said Giles Coghlan, chief market analyst at brokerage GCFX.

Euro zone inflation could tick up in the coming months but European Central Bank interest rates being held at their current level at least for several quarters could still get price growth back to 2%, said ECB President Christine Lagarde.

The comments follow European Central Bank and Bank of England policymakers also recently pushing back against expectations around rate cuts.

On the earnings front, Diageo tanked 12.2% as the Johnnie Walker whisky maker expects organic operating profit growth to decline in the first-half of its current financial year, dragging the food and beverage sector index down nearly 3.1%.

Richemont slid 5.2% after the Swiss luxury group reported weaker-than-expected earnings, pulling down rivals LVMH , Kering and Hermes between 1.6% and 3.8%.

The luxury sector shed 2.6%.

Scor lost 3.5% after the French reinsurance company’s third-quarter net income missed expectations.

On the flip side, GN Store Nord jumped 11.0% to top the STOXX 600 as the Danish hearing aid and audio solutions maker targeted further cost savings from its reorganisation, after in-line third-quarter results.

Investors also sized up economic data amid growing evidence of an impending recession.

Fresh data showed Italian industrial output was flat in September month-on-month, reflecting overall weakness in the euro zone’s third largest economy.

Another survey showed Norway’s core inflation rate rose more than expected in October, adding pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates next month.

