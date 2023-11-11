SHRC convenes Peace & Justice Coordination Committee

HYDERABAD: Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah presided the meeting of the Peace and Justice Coordination Committee convened by the Sindh Human Rights Commission.

Commissioner Hyderabad said that a handbook should be published and distributed among stakeholders for properly resolving problems on particular forums of District Peace and Justice Committee, Inter Religion Harmony Committee, Child Labor Task Force, Safe House, Darulaman, Women Development and other committees.

He said that an agreed, joint approach should be developed by which human rights issues can be resolved.

Speaking in the meeting, Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairman Iqbal Detho said that the Sindh government is giving a grant of four hundred million to the Home Department, Courts, Sindh Human Rights Commission to prevent the violation of human rights.

Those funds are being utilized for legal aid facilities, child labor, women protection, minority rights and other human rights to the prisoners in jails. He said that work is being done to increase the capacity of the jails of Sindh along with facilities. Currently Jails of Sindh province have capacity of 20,000 prisoners and the number of prisoners is 21,000.

He further said that the Sindh Human Rights Commission is also helping transgender to get identity cards. He said that after the incident of Jaranwala, the IG Sindh and the Chief Secretary Sindh have established a task force at provincial level and committees at district level to increase religious harmony in the Sindh province.

Speaking to the meeting, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Dharejo said that we have created minority desk and peace committees under which minority, religious and tribal disputes are resolved. He said that incidents of religious sanctity have happened in Hyderabad.

In the gathering, CEO of Civil Society Support Program Noor Muhammad Bajir, writer Masroor Jamal, Kashif Bajir, Wahid Sangrasi, female councilor Zamrad Bhatti, Legal Aid representative Zahid Ali, Deputy Director Women Development Ashiq Kalhoro, Member of Women Chambers of Commerce Shahida Ikram, Marvi Awan, Umbreen Mastoi and others while speaking said that same members should not be included in the committee.

Attention should be paid to Darul Aman and Safe Houses, and occupations should be removed from graveyards and crematoriums. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Dharmon Mal also addressed the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan

SHRC convenes Peace & Justice Coordination Committee

RECORDER REPORT

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023