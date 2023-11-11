Genomics Youth Camp opened

KARACHI: Goethe-Institut Pakistan and the PASCH Initiative have opened a three-day Genomics Youth Camp, an educational event running from November 10 to 12 here at the TDF Magnifi Science Centre.

According to the organisers, this camp opens doors for young minds from across Pakistan to explore the fusion of three worlds - German Language, Mathematics, and the Genetic Code.

The Genomics Youth Camp offers an engaging blend of workshops, interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and final project presentations. Participants will have the unique chance to immerse themselves in the German language, delve into the intricacies of mathematics, and unravel the mysteries of the genetic code.

Guided by esteemed instructors, Dr Antonia Mey, a German physicist from the School of Chemistry at the University of Edinburgh, and Dr Natasha Anwar, a Pakistani Consultant Molecular Pathologist working at the Aga Khan University Hospital Outreach Lab, this camp promises to inspire, educate, and connect the youth.

Germany is committed to advancing research and STEM programs, inspired by the legacy of great inventors and thinkers. This camp is an exceptional opportunity for young German learners in Pakistan, in line with the mission of Goethe-Institut Pakistan to foster accessibility and engagement in science and the German language.

The collaborating partners for this initiative are IMAGINARY and the University of Edinburgh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023