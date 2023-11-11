BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.62%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
DGKC 63.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.29%)
FABL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.48%)
FCCL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.43%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
GGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
HBL 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
HUBC 113.00 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.61%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.17%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
MLCF 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.09%)
OGDC 103.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.23%)
PAEL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
PIBTL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.62%)
PIOC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.84%)
PPL 81.78 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.46%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.51%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 53.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.47%)
SSGC 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
TPLP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.41%)
TRG 75.59 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (5.96%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
BR100 5,641 Increased By 118.7 (2.15%)
BR30 19,725 Increased By 532.3 (2.77%)
KSE100 55,391 Increased By 1129.9 (2.08%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By 384.3 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-11

Genomics Youth Camp opened

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: Goethe-Institut Pakistan and the PASCH Initiative have opened a three-day Genomics Youth Camp, an educational event running from November 10 to 12 here at the TDF Magnifi Science Centre.

According to the organisers, this camp opens doors for young minds from across Pakistan to explore the fusion of three worlds - German Language, Mathematics, and the Genetic Code.

The Genomics Youth Camp offers an engaging blend of workshops, interactive sessions, networking opportunities, and final project presentations. Participants will have the unique chance to immerse themselves in the German language, delve into the intricacies of mathematics, and unravel the mysteries of the genetic code.

Guided by esteemed instructors, Dr Antonia Mey, a German physicist from the School of Chemistry at the University of Edinburgh, and Dr Natasha Anwar, a Pakistani Consultant Molecular Pathologist working at the Aga Khan University Hospital Outreach Lab, this camp promises to inspire, educate, and connect the youth.

Germany is committed to advancing research and STEM programs, inspired by the legacy of great inventors and thinkers. This camp is an exceptional opportunity for young German learners in Pakistan, in line with the mission of Goethe-Institut Pakistan to foster accessibility and engagement in science and the German language.

The collaborating partners for this initiative are IMAGINARY and the University of Edinburgh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PASCH TDF Magnifi Science Centre Genomics Youth Camp Dr Antonia Mey STEM programs

Comments

1000 characters

Genomics Youth Camp opened

DII project: ECC approves Rs5bn as bridge finance from R&D Fund

Evaluation of PIA assets: PC Board approves Earnest and Young-led consortium as FA

Rs176bn receivables create liquidity issue for SNGPL

Pakistan pins hopes on OIC summit

TAPI project: Turkmenistan seeks US nod for relaxation of Kabul sanctions?

Nepra appellate tribunal officials: Panel formed on conversion of pay scales

IMF wants SOEs under CMU oversight

Sept debt stocks down 2.6pc to Rs62.291trn MoM

‘Negotiated instruments with other nations’: PM’s prior approval thru circulation made mandatory

Registered persons: FBR to expand scope of e-ST integration system

Read more stories