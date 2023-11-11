BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
‘UBG made complete preparations for election on Dec 30’

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: President of United Business Group (UBG) Zubair Tufail has said that UBG has made complete preparations for the election to be held on December 30 next month and we are in full contact with our voters.

UBG always brought the problems of the business community to the government and went to every level to solve them and in the future, Atif Ikram Sheikh will go to every door to relieve the business community from the problems.

He said this while addressing the meeting of UBG (Sindh) Core Committee. UBG Sindh Zone Chairman Khalid Tawab, Secretary General (Sindh Region) Hanif Gohar and others also addressed while Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Gulzar Feroze, Ahmed Chennai, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Abdul Sami Khan, Mian Arshad Farooq, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Malik Sohail Hussain, Sheikh Umar Raihan, Saeeda Bano, Haji Jamaluddin Achakzai, Shahzadombin, Ishtiaq Baig, Muslim Mohammadi, Noor Ahmad Khan, Farhanur Rehman, Farzana. Bernie and other members were also present.

Khalid Tawab said that despite all the illegal measures, we will not give the businessmen panel an escape route. Unfortunately, the leaders of the businessmen panel in their lust for power have attacked the FPC.

The honour of CI has been scattered and the position of the federation that we had built around the world has been pushed into the blind ditch again by the elected officials from the businessman panel in the greed of power, but Atif Ikram Sheikh is a strong candidate of UBG. Hanif Gohar said that, the current leadership of the Federation Chamber of Commerce is trampling the trade organization laws, by establishing a controversial election commission; they started conspiracies to get desired results.

The members of the core committee also gave some suggestions to the UBG leadership in the meeting, while President Zubair Tufail and Khalid Tawab took other important responsibilities including contacting the voters.

