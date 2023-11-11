BAFL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
Russian shelling kills three, damages gas, power lines in Ukraine's south

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2023 12:47am

Russian artillery and drone attacks on Friday killed three people and damaged an unspecified infrastructure facility, power lines and a gas pipeline in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions of Ukraine, local officials said.

Both regions have come under regular shelling by Russian troops in occupied territory on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River. Locals usually face numerous air alerts throughout the day.

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 67-year-old woman was killed in an afternoon drone attack, Serhiy Lysak, the governor, said on the Telegram messaging service.

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine’s northeast

"A 68-year-old man received shrapnel wounds. He's hospitalized," he added on Telegram.

An infrastructure facility, a gas pipeline and power lines, as well as 11 private houses, had been damaged. Images from the site shared by Lysak showed buildings with shattered windows, huge holes in the walls, and a burnt car.

In Kindiyka, Kherson region, shelling in the morning killed a 69-year old man and injured another 63-year-old, governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

He later added that a 61-year-old man was killed and five more injured in a separate shelling in Novoraysk.

