BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking a drop in global stocks, after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is not confident that interest rates are high enough to tame inflation.

Indian shares drop as IT, financials rally peters out

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.26% at 19,342.20 as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.35% to 64,605.