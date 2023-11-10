BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Zardari pays glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2023 03:07am

ISLAMABAD: Former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari paid glowing tribute to the national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his birth anniversary.

Zardari in his message on the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal said that the national poet gave consciousness to the Muslims of the subcontinent through his poetry. He was a democratic figure whose poetry is a philosophical journey that needs to be understood. Iqbal through his poetry exposed those who tried to spread mischief under the guise of religion. The interpretation of Allama Iqbal’s dreams is to accept the rule of the people, Zardari said.

