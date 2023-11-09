BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘I expected more’, says Afghanistan captain as World Cup dream slips away

AFP Published 09 Nov, 2023 08:34pm

AHMEDABAD: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said Thursday that he had “wanted and expected more” at the World Cup as dreams of a semi-final place slipped away.

Having defeated reigning champions England, as well as Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Afghanistan should also have seen off Australia before Glenn Maxwell staged his one-man Mumbai rescue mission on Tuesday.

“As a team we feel proud, we are happy with what we did in this World Cup,” said Shahidi.

“But as a captain, I wanted and I expected more. We should have done better.”

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, move to brink of World Cup semis

Afghanistan have enjoyed their best World Cup.

At their 2015 debut, they won just one game against Scotland before losing all nine matches at the 2019 tournament.

They conclude their group campaign on Friday against South Africa who have already made sure of a semi-final spot along with India and Australia.

New Zealand are likely to pip Afghanistan and Pakistan to the last semi-final place following their thumping five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

Despite winning widespread praise for their swashbuckling style of cricket, Afghanistan ended up as authors of their own downfall in the field.

They dropped five catches in losing to New Zealand while Mujeeb Ur Rahman will forever be haunted by spilling a simple chance on Tuesday when Maxwell had made just 33.

Maxwell went on to play one of the greatest innings of all time with an undefeated 201 saving Australia who had been on the ropes at 91-7 chasing 292 to win.

“Yeah, that loss was very disappointing for us as a team,” added Shahidi.

“They were seven down and Maxwell played the innings of his life. We were not expecting that. But it’s part of the game, part of life.”

Shahidi admitted that their mistakes in the field were fatal.

“In the New Zealand game those dropped catches hurt us and especially with Australia, the dropped chance that we had. That was the reason, if we took that, the result and scenario would be far different than now.”

Shahidi admitted he was looking forward to facing South Africa.

The two sides have only met once before when the Proteas raced to a nine-wicket win in Cardiff at the 2019 World Cup.

Afghanistan were bowled out for just 125 that day.

“We know they are a good side and they play quality cricket,” said Shahidi.

“We will play to our own strengths and our own quality of cricket.

“Tomorrow our focus will be the same – that if we do well, we can beat any team.”

Afghanistan Hashmatullah Shahidi ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

‘I expected more’, says Afghanistan captain as World Cup dream slips away

Pakistan to accelerate deportation of illegal immigrants: interim minister

President urges nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Iran rejects G7 calls to stop supporting Hamas

Indian shares drop as IT, financials rally peters out

First half of 2023: Emirates Group posts record $2.7bn profit

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

Brent oil hovers above $80 after this week's downward spiral

Bangladesh police fire tear gas at protesting garment workers

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Read more stories