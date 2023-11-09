BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka, move to brink of World Cup semis

AFP Published November 9, 2023 Updated November 9, 2023 07:28pm

BENGALURU: Daryl Mitchell hit an attacking 43 as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets on Thursday to move to the brink of the World Cup semi-finals.

Chasing a modest 172 for victory, New Zealand openers Devon Conway (45) and Rachin Ravindra (42) put on 86 to help achieve the target with 160 balls to spare in Bengaluru.

Cricket World Cup semi-final qualification scenarios

The Kiwis remain in fourth position with 10 points ahead of Pakistan and Afghanistan and a with much superior net run-rate than their rivals.

Ash Chak Nov 09, 2023 06:23pm
With no rain, Pakistans chances of making the semis are evaporating fast.
