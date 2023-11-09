BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
Nov 09, 2023
Nine Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Jenin

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 06:34pm

RAMALLAH: Nine Palestinians were killed and at least 15 others were injured by Israeli forces in a raid on Jenin city and refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

Israel’s military said it was conducting counter-terrorism raids in Jenin, but gave no further details.

At least 174 Palestinians had been killed in the occupied West Bank since the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian Health Ministry figures.

