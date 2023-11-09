BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian shares rise as S&P 500 records longest win streak in two years

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 10:42am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SYDNEY: Asian share markets rallied on Thursday and the dollar was weaker after most U.S stocks edged higher and the S&P 500 recorded its longest winning streak in two years, with investors on high alert for signs that global interest rates have peaked.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, although up 4.6% so far this month. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes reached 4.5059% compared with a US close of 4.523% on Wednesday.

The two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 4.932% compared with a US close of 4.936%.

Australian shares were up 0.44%, and Japan’s Nikkei stock index was up 0.85%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.11% in early trade while China’s bluechip CSI300 Index was 0.2% higher in early trade.

“Markets were relatively calm following recent volatility as participants await the release of next week’s October US CPI report and try to ascertain whether last week’s moves in US Treasuries, equities and the dollar are corrective or represent a fundamental shift in direction,” ANZ economists wrote.

Chinese inflation figures for October published on Thursday showed a 0.1% decline compared to September and a 0.2% fall from one year, according to official statistics.

Asia shares extend rally on hopes of early rate cuts

China’s troubled property sector will be closely watched on Thursday after most major stocks rallied one day earlier following a Reuters report that Ping An Insurance Group had been asked by the Chinese authorities to take a controlling stake in Country Garden Holdings.

A spokesperson for Ping An said the company had not been approached by the government and denied the Reuters report that cited four sources familiar with the plan.

In Asian trading, the dollar dropped 0.06% against the yen to 150.88.

It remains not far from its high this year of 151.74 on October 31.

The European single currency was up 0.0% on the day at $1.0709, having gained 1.25% in a month.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was down slightly at 105.52.

The dollar has rebounded from last week’s sharp sell-off on rising confidence the Fed has ended raising rates.

There is less agreement on whether a rate cut is on the horizon with inflation still above the US Federal Reserve’s 2% target. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.10% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.08%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.12%.

The S&P 500 rose for the eighth consecutive day, extending its longest win streak in two years.

The Federal Reserve last week kept the benchmark overnight interest rate in the current 5.25%-5.50% range and the central bank is due to meet again mid next month.

The U.S weekly jobless claims published on Thursday will be closely watched as an indicator of the how the country’s labour market is performing.

Economists predict claims will reach 219,000 after coming in at 217,000 last week. Oil prices slid over 2% on Wednesday to their lowest in more than three months on concerns over waning demand in the US and China.

In Asia on Thursday, US crude and Brent crude both rose 0.8% following the weak performance in the US session.

Gold was slightly higher.

Spot gold was traded at $1950.79 per ounce.

asian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Asian shares rise as S&P 500 records longest win streak in two years

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories