BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-09

World Bank -funded Sindh solar energy project still faces delay

Tahir Amin Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: The implementation of the Sindh solar energy project funded by the World Bank remains delayed with the corresponding slow rate of disbursement under the project.

Official documents revealed that the bank has disbursed $21.83 million, ie, 23 percent of the total $100 million so far and the overall implementation progress remains moderately unsatisfactory.

The project was approved by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on June 14, 2018, and became effective on January 9, 2019.

The first disbursement was made into the designated account in September 2019, but due to significant delays in implementation (including as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions), the project is significantly behind its implementation schedule with tangible results under just one of the four components.

The project closing date has therefore been extended to July 31, 2025, allowing additional time for implementation and achievement of the targeted project results.

Under Component 1 there is limited on-the-ground progress to report, but competitive bidding is expected to be initiated soon for three sites through three separate Request for Proposals (RFPs).

The Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for all three sites are currently with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for approval.

There has been further progress made by SED under Component 2, with the commissioning of 29 sites (16.39 MW) for the installation of solar power on the rooftops of public hospitals. Four completed sites remain to be commissioned, along with a water pumping station at Jacobabad.

A second round of installations representing up to 10 MW of solar capacity on and around other public buildings in Sindh is underway, out of savings generated in the procurement for about 22 MW already completed or nearing completion. Further, rounds of procurement are currently in the planning stage.

Discussions have also been held to put in place contractual arrangements for operations and maintenance. Under Component 3, sales and installations of solar home systems (SHS) have stalled since initial sales were made in late 2021 and 2022, with 322 SHS sold.

Unfortunately, progress under this component was further impacted by the severe floods in the summer of 2022 and the import restrictions imposed by the federal government. As a result, it has been agreed to redesign this component and to adopt a “bulk procurement” approach, the initial procurement for which is currently underway. There has been limited implementation under Component 4.

Training of 300 solar technicians has been completed. Overall implementation progress remains delayed with the corresponding slow rate of disbursement under the project.

SED has agreed on a set of actions to accelerate implementation. SED has obtained approval for a revised PC-1 that seeks to reallocate funds among components, formalise the change of design for Component 3, and introduce measures to facilitate smoother implementation, documents revealed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank nepra Sindh Solar Energy Project Requests for Proposals

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank -funded Sindh solar energy project still faces delay

Essential commodities: Paramilitary forces empowered to exercise anti-smuggling powers

SIFC WG discusses impediments to SEZs

Afghans found involved in terrorist attacks: PM

Chinese power cos: MoFA asks MoF and PD to resolve payment issue

Alleged supply of arms to Ukraine: Pakistan again rejects media reports

Locally-produced cars: IMC CE lists factors behind high prices

Insulating IPPs from úndue’ deductions: OICCI urges Nepra to amend its rules

FCA for Sep 23: Nepra allows Discos Re0.4/unit tariff hike

Trade snags will be removed, Kenyan HC tells rice exporters

Goods transporters, oil tanker owners: SRB directs 57 cos to add new category to SST profiles

Read more stories