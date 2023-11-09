Ramos proposes steps aimed at increased cooperation with FPCCI

KARACHI: Philip Ramos, Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly, announced a number of proposed measures aimed at formalizing cooperation between APPAC and his assembly with FPCCI.

Proposed measures are (i) two high-powered committees should be formed with FPCCI to explore the opportunities; one is to enhance the investment and economic cooperation; and, the second for B2B alliances & matchmaking between New York businessmen and FPCCI (ii) he will lobby for humanitarian and economic assistance to Pakistan with New York State government as states in the U.S. enjoy autonomy to forge economic linkages (iii) he will look into the advocacy options to facilitate the visa issuance to businessmen from Pakistan (iv) American – Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) will facilitate trade promotion activities of FPCCI delegates in the U.S. (v) New York Chamber of Commerce will be encouraged to form chamber-to-chamber alliance with FPCCI.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that a high-profile delegation – vis-à-vis trade, investment and economic relations – visited FPCCI to forge an alliance from the platform of the apex body with the private-sector of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that the visit was held under the auspices of the influential American – Pakistan Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) led by Philip Ramos, Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly and; was attended by prominent business personalities of Karachi.

