BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
Energy stocks boost Indian blue-chips; financials

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2023 05:38am

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by stronger energy stocks on the back of falling oil prices, although gains were limited by declines in financials and information technology (IT) stocks. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.19% higher at 19,443.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.05% to 64,975.61.

Energy and oil & gas rose 0.42% and 0.78%, respectively, as oil prices remained under pressure and continued to slip on waning demand in China and the US Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 3.06% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd climbed 7.48%, helped by strong quarterly results. In contrast, both financial services and IT fell over 0.2%, after having risen more than 2% each over the last four sessions.

“India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, stable corporate earnings, rising retail inflows, and increasing participation of domestic investors indicate positive construct for domestic equities,” said Santosh Pandey, president and head of Nuvama Professional clients group. While the Nifty could witness consolidation for the next few sessions after the recent rise, the outperformance in small- and mid-caps will continue, aided by retail inflows, two analysts said.

Small- and mid-caps have gained 37% and 28% in 2023 so far, compared to 7.4% rise in the Nifty.

“There is no selling pressure in broader market since the ongoing foreign portfolio investors’ selling is confined to mostly large-caps,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

