14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Amin Ullah CEO

TEXT: Haji Muhammad Rice & Processing Mills are one of the prominent rice processing mills engaged in the business of processing and export of premier quality Pakistani rice under the supervision of Haji Amin Ullah. Their ideal location, modern processing plant, committed management and experienced staffenable them to achieve high quality standards.The company values “Customer’s Satisfaction” as the key to success. In addition to that, they also operate a state of the art rice husking, processing and packaging unit with house steaming and parboiling facility. They have established a fully automated supply chain equipped with state-of-the-art machinery sourced from various parts of the world.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023