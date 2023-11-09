14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Malik Abdul Rashid CEO Co-Build

TEXT: The Group (“CO BUILD”) was established in 1971 and isone of the largest business groups in Pakistan. Todaythey manage and own companies that are industryleaders in their respective sectors. Co Build offers arange of IT related services like Web Hosting, CorporateEmail & Google Workspace, Graphic designing, Webdesigning and development, Web publishing, CCTVCamera Installation, GPS tracking and maintenance,Marketing, Advertising, Social Media Marketing, SEO andNetworking and Surveillance, Consultations etc.

