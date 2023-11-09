14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Sheikh Asif Mehmood Director, Vital Foods

TEXT: Vital Foods (Pvt) Ltd is one of the leading Basmati Rice exporters of Pakistan.They have grown into an organization which is recognized for its sound performanceand supply of high quality rice to customers. They are located in the heartof finest rice producing area in Pakistan and deal purely in super basmati brownrice, super basmati white rice, super basmati steam rice, super basmati parboiledrice, basmati 1121 steam, basmati 1121 white and basmati 1121 parboiled. Theyalso deal in non-basmati rice including Irri 6 and Pk 386.

