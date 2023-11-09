14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Dr. Qurat Irfan CEO Pacific Pharmaceuticals

TEXT: Pacific Pharmaceuticals is the first MHRA-UK and EU-GMP approved facility in Pakistan.It is a branded generic pharmaceuticals company which is manufacturing health careproducts for major therapeutic categories and providing healthcare solutions for the healthcare professionals across the globe. They are currently exporting in more than seventeen countries covering key developed and high potential developing markets.

Their vision is to be a premier pharmaceutical exporter to UK, USA, UAE and Russian region. They are renowned for their manufacturing facility, quality compliance,professional capacity, business acumen and the product quality.

