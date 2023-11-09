14th LCCI Recognition Ceremony 2023: Shahzad Ali Malik Chief Executive

TEXT: Realizing the importance of private seed rese arch, Guard Agricultural Research a Services was established in 1989. Guard Agri started research to develop new hybrid seeds in collaboration with Hunan Rice Research Institute (HRRI) Hunan, China in 1999. Later on for commercialization of hybrid rice, they entered into Joint Venture (JV) with Yuan Long Ping High Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd, China which is off shoot of HRRI, having shareholding of eminent scientist and breeder, Professor Yuan Long Ping who is inventor of hybrid rice technology and is also known as "father of hybrid rice".

