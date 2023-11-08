BAFL 41.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.5%)
BIPL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.29%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
DFML 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
DGKC 62.24 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.35%)
FABL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
FCCL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.93%)
FFL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
GGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HBL 96.07 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
HUBC 106.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.84%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.19%)
OGDC 102.27 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.62%)
PAEL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.15%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
PRL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.13%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 52.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.05%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
TRG 71.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-3.16%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 5,523 Increased By 53.8 (0.98%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 209.7 (1.1%)
KSE100 54,261 Increased By 525.7 (0.98%)
KSE30 18,182 Increased By 192 (1.07%)
TSX subdued as drop in energy shares offset upbeat earnings gains

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 09:17pm

Canada’s main stock index was muted on Wednesday, as gains from upbeat earning results were offset by an over 1% decline in energy shares on lower oil prices.

At 10:14 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.86 points, or 0.01%, at 19,573.73.

The industrial sector added 0.6% following an 8.5% rise in shares of ATS Corporation after the automation solutions provider reported higher-than-anticipated revenue in the second quarter.

Fintech firm Nuvei Corporation’s shares climbed 14.8% to the top of the TSX after it beat third-quarter revenue estimates.

TC Energy shares rose 1.4% after the pipeline operator reported third-quarter profit above estimates, benefiting from higher demand for liquefied natural gas.

Rate-sensitive real estate stocks added 1.1%, leading sectoral gains, while data showed the value of Canadian building permits fell by 6.5% in September from August.

Top decliner energy sector was on track for a fourth session of declines, slipping 1.2%, as oil prices slid more than $1 on concerns of waning demand in two of the world’s biggest economies, the United States and China.

“Oil is looking oversold at current levels, so the possibility of a bounce can’t be ruled out,” said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

The utilities sector fell 0.8% after a 5.7% drop in shares of Superior Plus following the chemical supplier’s third-quarter results.

Dundee Precious Metals was off 6.0% after the gold miner missed third-quarter revenue estimates.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll found that the Canadian dollar is set to strengthen less than previously expected over the coming year once a slowdown in the domestic economy opens the door to Bank of Canada interest rate cuts.

