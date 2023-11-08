BAFL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.87%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
DGKC 61.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.79%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
HBL 96.20 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.39%)
HUBC 107.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.36%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.26%)
MLCF 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.55%)
OGDC 101.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
PPL 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PRL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.4%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
SSGC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 73.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
UNITY 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,541 Increased By 71.9 (1.32%)
BR30 19,213 Increased By 230.4 (1.21%)
KSE100 54,418 Increased By 682.7 (1.27%)
KSE30 18,241 Increased By 250.7 (1.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore dips further on lingering risk-off sentiment

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 10:14am

BEIJING: Iron ore prices extended declines for a second session on Wednesday amid lingering risk-off sentiment, although a speech by China’s central bank governor on support for the property market offset some of the earlier losses.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) declined 0.27% to 923 yuan ($126.94) a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.58% lower at $122.35 a ton, as of 0239 GMT.

“Fears of enhanced government supervision on the market triggered a wave of risk-off sentiment, especially after latest moves made by the Dalian bourse,” said Chu Xinli, a Shanghai-based analyst at China Futures.

The DCE announced on Monday to limit trading volumes and adjust up trading fee rates for some futures contracts of the key steelmaking ingredient.

Also, China’s commerce ministry announced on Tuesday to require traders of some key commodities including iron ore to submit real-time information on shipments as part of efforts to stabilize trade.

“But since more production cuts might not be seen amid improved steel margins, indicating ore demand won’t shrink significantly in the near term, supporting prices,” Chu added.

Iron ore slips as China’s bourse plans to limit trading volumes

Some earlier losses pared after Pan Gongsheng, China’s central bank governor, said that spillover effect of property market adjustments on the financial system are generally manageable and will guide financial institutions to keep stable financing channels open through property credit and bonds, state media reported.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE moved marginally, with coking coal ticking up 0.16% while coke was little changed.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped further. Rebar shed 0.42%, hot-rolled coil fell 0.28%, wire rod dropped 0.45% and stainless steel retreated 1.09%.

“The wide-scale cold waves that have hit many regions slowed down construction activities, weighing on sentiment,” analysts at Everbright Futures said in a note.

iron ore

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore dips further on lingering risk-off sentiment

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

CEC briefs PM about preparations

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Read more stories