BAFL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.87%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
DFML 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.61%)
DGKC 61.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.79%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
GGL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
HBL 96.20 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.39%)
HUBC 107.30 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.09%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.36%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.26%)
MLCF 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.55%)
OGDC 101.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PAEL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.61%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
PIOC 107.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.7%)
PPL 80.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PRL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.4%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.11%)
SNGP 52.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
SSGC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 73.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
UNITY 24.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.73%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 5,540 Increased By 71.2 (1.3%)
BR30 19,207 Increased By 224.4 (1.18%)
KSE100 54,398 Increased By 661.9 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,235 Increased By 244.8 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold lacks momentum as spotlight shifts to Powell’s speech

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 10:11am

Gold struggled for momentum on Wednesday as investors looked for more clarity on interest rates from the Federal Reserve chief after mixed messages from a host of US central bank policymakers.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,968.11 per ounce by 0247 GMT after hitting its lowest since Oct. 24 on Tuesday.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,974.70.

“The geopolitical risk premium is getting digested out and as central banks turned away from rate hikes, it is ultimately pushing yields lower. So, there’s not much of driving catalysts for gold this week,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

A slew of Fed officials on Tuesday maintained a balanced tone on the central bank’s next decision, but noted they would focus on more economic data and the impact of higher long-term bond yields.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank had made significant inroads in its battle to bring inflation down, while Fed Governor Michelle Bowman repeated her view that the central bank would likely need to raise short-term rates again.

Investors now look forward to comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is set to speak on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re likely to see a restatement of what Powell said about three weeks ago at the Economic Club of New York, and at FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) last week, which is that the Fed is going to hold rates at these levels, but the hikes are probably done,” Spivak said.

Gold prices fall

Futures point to a roughly 15% chance of another rate hike by January, but are pricing in a 20% chance that cuts could come as early as March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $22.55 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.1% to $890.42.

Palladium dropped 0.8% to $1,047.03, its lowest since October 2018.

Gold Gold Prices bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold lacks momentum as spotlight shifts to Powell’s speech

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

CEC briefs PM about preparations

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Read more stories