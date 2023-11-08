BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-08

Police providing security to churches, educational centres: IGP Punjab

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that foolproof security of Christian places of worship and educational institutions is among the top priorities of Punjab Police and all possible measures are being taken in this regard under a comprehensive strategy.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is providing full security to the Christian community, churches and Christian educational institutions across the province.

IG Punjab said that Meesaq Centers have been established throughout Punjab to solve the problems of minorities including the Christian community and promote inter-faith harmony, where immediate relief is being provided to Christian citizens in case of any difficulty.

Dr Usman Anwar said that even on the occasion of Christian prayer programmes on every Sunday, fool-proof security arrangements are ensured across the province and security arrangements will be made more in consultation with Christian community leaders. IG Punjab expressed these views on Tuesday while meeting the members of the Presbyterian Education Board delegation at the Central Police Office.

A seven-member delegation led by Chairperson Presbyterian Education Board Maggie Trimble met IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office. Executive Secretary Presbyterian Church of Pakistan Referendum Dr Majeed Abel, Executive Director Presbyterian Education Board, Veda Javed and other members were included in the delegation.

The delegation informed IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar about the aims and objectives of the Presbyterian Education Board. Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzad Sultan, SSP Shoaib Mehmood and senior police officers were present in the meeting. Chairperson Presbyterian Education Board Maggie Trimble said that 25 schools across Punjab are providing educational services under the platform of Presbyterian Education Board. The Presbyterians delegation appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Police for providing security to the Christian community and solving problems.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Fingerprint Bureau at Investigation Headquarters Punjab and reviewed fingerprint digital database, forensic investigation and other professional matters. Senior officers including Additional IG Investigation Muhammad Idrees, DIG Investigation/ Monitoring Muntazer Mehdi gave a briefing to IG Punjab.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the fingerprint bureau staff to perform duties according to modern investigation modules. Dr Usman Anwar said that in the investigation of heinous cases, the fingerprint database of habitual accused should be fully utilized. IG Punjab directed that the fingerprint database of habitual and professional criminals should be simultaneously updated and interlinked with the rest of the system across the province. IG Punjab reviewed the working of various branches of the office, issued important instructions to the supervisory officers and staff. AIG Admin Amara Athar, PS to IG Rana Shoaib Mehmood and other officers were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Christian community Punjab police IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

Police providing security to churches, educational centres: IGP Punjab

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

CEC briefs PM about preparations

PML-N forges alliance with MQM for polls

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Read more stories