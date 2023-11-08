BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
China stocks close down as global rate concerns weigh

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks closed down on Tuesday, as fresh trade data underscored an uneven economic recovery, and as global markets declined because investors reined in enthusiasm about a possible peak in global interest rates.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index was down 0.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index was almost unchanged at market close.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.7% and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 1.5%.

China’s imports unexpectedly grew in October while exports contracted at a quicker-than-expected pace, in a mixed set of indicators that showed the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy remains uneven.

Asian stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, as the bond market’s rally paused and investors reined in enthusiasm about a possible peak in global interest rates.

Foreign investors sold a net 4.6 billion yuan ($631.45 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect, after three days of inflows.

Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said export growth remained sluggish as the economic momentum in the US and Europe slowed.

“China has to rely more on domestic demand to boost growth,” Zhang added.

People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Zhang Qingsong said he was not overly worried about his country’s economy.

The IMF on Tuesday upgraded its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast for China to 5.4% from 5%, citing a “strong” post-COVID-19 recovery.

In onshore markets, shares in tourism and insurance lost 1% and 2%, respectively. Stocks in artificial intelligence gained 1.8%.

In Hong Kong, tech giants declined 1%, while mainland developers retreated 3.1% after rising 3.4% in the previous session.

Property developer Vanke slipped following a surge in the previous session, after its largest shareholder said on Monday it has prepared more than 10 billion yuan worth of “market tools” for the developer. While the move to support Vanke is positive for the property giant, analysts said other developers, especially private players, may not get the same treatment, and weakening sales could still trigger more defaults.

China stocks CSI300 Index

