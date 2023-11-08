Food business: SFA DG directs dealers to follow rules of hygiene

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain Tuesday said people engaged in the business of food items should follow the rules of hygiene.

The authority is taking indiscriminate action against those who violate the rules of hygiene.

The SFA team has conducted the operation in Keamari under the supervision of DG SFA.

Deputy Director District Keamari, Bashir Khan was also present on the occasion.

Along with SFA team, police mobile and food testing lab were also present. The Sindh Food Authority team also imposed a fine of Rs2 lakh on Rashid Seafood for poor sanitation.

DG SFA Agha Fakhr personally supervised all the proceedings.

