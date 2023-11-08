S Sudan DG Health Dr Peter meets LCCI SVP: Pakistan, Sudan urged to identify areas for mutual co-operation

LAHORE: Pakistan and Sudan can benefit a lot from each other’s potentials and experiences through joint ventures in various fields of economy. The experts from both the countries must identify various areas for mutual co-operation.

These views were exchanged between the Senior Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Director General Health of South Sudan Dr Peter Aguek Baak during a meeting at the LCCI on Tuesday.

Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that the new era of bilateral trade relations between the two countries is starting. He said that Pakistan needs to explore and develop business relations with Africa.

He said that Dr Peter’s visit is to explore the Pakistani market would go a long way and help make a two way trade and economic ties stronger.

Dr Peter Aguek Baak informed the LCCI SVP that he would visit different industries, government departments and hoped that he will also sign some agreements with industries, especially pharmaceutical and the supply of Pakistani products to South Sudan will start right after.

Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that the private sectors of Pakistan and Sudan can step into joint ventures in trade, information technology, agriculture, pharmaceutical and agri mechanized structure.

Dr Peter Aguek Baak invited Pakistani businessmen to visit Sudan to have first-hand knowledge about the trade and investment opportunities. The delegation will be facilitated.

He said that businessmen of both the countries can together move forward. He said that Pakistan is very good country and he is surprised to visit here.

