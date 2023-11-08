BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-08

S Sudan DG Health Dr Peter meets LCCI SVP: Pakistan, Sudan urged to identify areas for mutual co-operation

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: Pakistan and Sudan can benefit a lot from each other’s potentials and experiences through joint ventures in various fields of economy. The experts from both the countries must identify various areas for mutual co-operation.

These views were exchanged between the Senior Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Director General Health of South Sudan Dr Peter Aguek Baak during a meeting at the LCCI on Tuesday.

Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that the new era of bilateral trade relations between the two countries is starting. He said that Pakistan needs to explore and develop business relations with Africa.

He said that Dr Peter’s visit is to explore the Pakistani market would go a long way and help make a two way trade and economic ties stronger.

Dr Peter Aguek Baak informed the LCCI SVP that he would visit different industries, government departments and hoped that he will also sign some agreements with industries, especially pharmaceutical and the supply of Pakistani products to South Sudan will start right after.

Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that the private sectors of Pakistan and Sudan can step into joint ventures in trade, information technology, agriculture, pharmaceutical and agri mechanized structure.

Dr Peter Aguek Baak invited Pakistani businessmen to visit Sudan to have first-hand knowledge about the trade and investment opportunities. The delegation will be facilitated.

He said that businessmen of both the countries can together move forward. He said that Pakistan is very good country and he is surprised to visit here.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sudan LCCI Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood

Comments

1000 characters

S Sudan DG Health Dr Peter meets LCCI SVP: Pakistan, Sudan urged to identify areas for mutual co-operation

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

CEC briefs PM about preparations

PML-N forges alliance with MQM for polls

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Read more stories