ACCA announces results: Pak student secures top spot in Audit & Assurance

KARACHI: ACCA has announced the results for students who took their exams in September 2023. A thousands of students from across the globe participated in the October session of ACCA exams.

Ibad Haseeb from Karachi has landed the top spot with the highest scores in Audit and Assurance (AA) making him the prize-winner. This distinction is a notable achievement and highlights Ibad’s commitment towards creating a strong career for himself in the field of accountancy.

Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, commented: “We are always proud to see our Pakistani students receive worldwide distinctions. This highlights the untapped potential within this nation’s youth that ACCA is dedicated to polishing and enabling them to pursue successful careers within and outside of Pakistan. Our youth faces a plethora of adversities and its through achievements such as Ibad’s that we see that it only enables them to shine brighter.”

Ibad attributes his success to relentless hard work and unwavering perseverance. He expresses gratitude for the unwavering support he received from his parents and educators at Tabani’s School of Accountancy (TSA), notably he thanks Haris Hanif, who tutored him for AA.

Ibad shares, “When I first started prepping, I made numerous errors and mistakes but it was only through constant dedication and practice that I was able to build my confidence up and attempt the challenge.”

The ACCA qualification commands substantial recognition and enjoys widespread recognition on a global scale, thereby presenting captivating career prospects with prominent employers. The ACCA Qualification meticulously evaluates the skills, capabilities, and competencies requisite for a contemporary accountant, all while fostering a strong foundation in ethics and professionalism.

ACCA stands as the world’s premier institution for professional accountants, boasting a membership of 247,000 and a prospective membership of 542,000 hailing from 178 countries and regions.

