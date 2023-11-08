BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-08

ACCA announces results: Pak student secures top spot in Audit & Assurance

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: ACCA has announced the results for students who took their exams in September 2023. A thousands of students from across the globe participated in the October session of ACCA exams.

Ibad Haseeb from Karachi has landed the top spot with the highest scores in Audit and Assurance (AA) making him the prize-winner. This distinction is a notable achievement and highlights Ibad’s commitment towards creating a strong career for himself in the field of accountancy.

Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, commented: “We are always proud to see our Pakistani students receive worldwide distinctions. This highlights the untapped potential within this nation’s youth that ACCA is dedicated to polishing and enabling them to pursue successful careers within and outside of Pakistan. Our youth faces a plethora of adversities and its through achievements such as Ibad’s that we see that it only enables them to shine brighter.”

Ibad attributes his success to relentless hard work and unwavering perseverance. He expresses gratitude for the unwavering support he received from his parents and educators at Tabani’s School of Accountancy (TSA), notably he thanks Haris Hanif, who tutored him for AA.

Ibad shares, “When I first started prepping, I made numerous errors and mistakes but it was only through constant dedication and practice that I was able to build my confidence up and attempt the challenge.”

The ACCA qualification commands substantial recognition and enjoys widespread recognition on a global scale, thereby presenting captivating career prospects with prominent employers. The ACCA Qualification meticulously evaluates the skills, capabilities, and competencies requisite for a contemporary accountant, all while fostering a strong foundation in ethics and professionalism.

ACCA stands as the world’s premier institution for professional accountants, boasting a membership of 247,000 and a prospective membership of 542,000 hailing from 178 countries and regions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Students ACCA pakistan student

Comments

1000 characters

ACCA announces results: Pak student secures top spot in Audit & Assurance

330-MW SEL plant: PPIB to hold competitive bidding on behalf of KE

Country attracted $16bn in visitor spending in 2022: World Bank

MoF to remain open on Iqbal Day for IMF talks

KSA, Qatar: Issues over BIT template block huge investment

CEC briefs PM about preparations

PML-N forges alliance with MQM for polls

Nod from IR Commissioner not needed: Tax returns can be revised within 60 days: FBR

Glass ware/porcelain ware: Customs’ values on imports from seven countries issued

Less than Rs32,000 gross salary: Fed govt employees allowed special allowance

Oil, gas: 70pc area remains unexplored

Read more stories