BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
BIPL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.52%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.07%)
DGKC 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.14%)
FABL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
FFL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
GGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.23%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
HUBC 105.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.88%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.2%)
OGDC 101.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.87%)
PIBTL 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.44%)
PIOC 107.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.82%)
PPL 80.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.29%)
PRL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-7%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 52.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.54%)
TELE 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.87%)
TRG 73.04 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.5%)
UNITY 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.21%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
BR100 5,469 Decreased By -28 (-0.51%)
BR30 18,983 Decreased By -137.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 53,736 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.23%)
KSE30 17,990 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares take a pause after a three-day rally

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:24pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed almost flat on Tuesday after a three-day rally, tracking a drop in Asian peers after China’s exports shrank in October, while imports rose.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.03% to 19,406.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.03% lower at 64,942.40.

Analysts expect the benchmark Nifty to consolidate around current levels after the recent rise. Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex rose over 2% each in the last three sessions following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate pause and improved rate outlook.

“We expect consolidation in Indian markets to continue for the time being, after the recent rise” said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research, investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Indian shares extend gains on easing US rate concerns

He said India’s strong growth prospects will offset selling pressure due to global factors like middle-east conflict, weakness in China recovery and upcoming data from the US.

Ten of the 13 major sectors rose. High weightage financials and information technology (IT) settled marginally higher.

Realty lost 1.34%, dragged by a 3.52% slide in Sobha after it posted a fall in September-quarter profit. Realty index had risen for seven sessions in a row, adding nearly 14%.

The more-domestically focussed small- and mid-caps outperformed the blue-chip index, rising 0.75% and 0.28%, respectively.

Heavyweights Reliance Industries and ITC lost over 0.6% each, after adding over 1.5% each over the previous three sessions.

Asian markets declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index losing 1.2% after data showed that China’s exports shrank in October while imports unexpectedly rose, showing recovery in the world’s second-largest economy remains uneven.

Varun Beverages added 4.82% and hit a record high after several brokerages raised target price on the stock.

Divi’s Laboratories lost 0.72% after weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Divi’s Laboratories was among the top Nifty 50 losers.

NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian share Indian stock

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares take a pause after a three-day rally

Open-market: rupee edges lower against US dollar

Israel readies for Gaza City push as UN decries month of ‘carnage’

Oil prices at 2-1/2 month lows as China data offset supply cuts

Punjab govt declares four-day holiday as smog wave worsens

After hitting record high, profit-taking erases KSE-100 gains

SIFC makes investment pitch in Dubai to highlight Pakistan’s ‘latent potential’

Honda Atlas Cars extends plant shutdown

Two policemen martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

PML-N, MQM-P to contest general elections together

US does not have assessment on candidates for elections in Pakistan: State Dept

Read more stories