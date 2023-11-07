Trump decries ‘political warfare’ in NY business fraud case

NEW YORK: Donald Trump was sworn in to testify on Monday in a New York civil fraud trial that threatens to diminish the real estate empire that built his reputation before he entered politics.

The former US president, like his two adult sons who testified last week, will likely face pointed questions about the questionable accounting practices that Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled to be fraudulent.

New York state lawyers argue that those methods enabled him to win favorable financing terms by pumping up the value of his golf courses, apartment towers and other assets at a time when many lenders refused to do business with him. They say such activity earned him $100 million and exaggerated his wealth by $2 billion.

Trump has repeatedly said the case is a politically motivated “witch hunt.” On Monday he criticized Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James on social media and said outside the courtroom that the case was an effort to undercut his 2024 presidential bid. “It’s political warfare as you would call it, or political lawfare,” he said as he entered the courtroom.

James brushed aside the comments.

“At the end of the day, the only thing that matters are the facts and the numbers. The numbers, my friends, don’t lie,” James said outside the courthouse.

Unlike the four criminal cases the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination faces, this civil trial does not threaten to put him in prison as he mounts a comeback White House bid.

Indeed, Trump has been leaning into the experience, using it to solicit campaign donations and argue that he is being targeted for his political views.

But it could undercut Trump’s image, cultivated over decades, as a glamorous billionaire who shuttles between elegant resorts and premium golf courses that bear his name.

James is seeking $250 million in fines, as well as restrictions that would prevent Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr from doing business in their home state.

Engoron has already canceled business certificates for companies that control large portions of his business, though that order is on hold during appeal.

Evidence introduced at trial so far has revealed that company officials, including Trump’s sons Eric and Donald Jr., were involved in efforts to manipulate the assessed value of trophy properties like the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

One witness, his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, testified that Trump directed him to doctor financial statements to boost his net worth.