BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Nov 07, 2023

Hedge funds pile into US stock rally at fastest pace in 2 years: Goldman Sachs

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

LONDON: Hedge funds last week “aggressively” bought US stocks at the fastest pace in two years, said a Goldman Sachs note, with traders jumping into a stock rally fuelled by hopes that the US central bank rate pause might stick.

Global funds bought up US equities in the week up to Nov. 3, in the largest five-day buying spree since December 2021, according to Goldman’s prime brokerage trading desk in a note dated on Friday.

This left some caught in a squeeze, the bank said in a note on November 2, when short positions became too expensive to hold as stock prices rose.

Many got tangled up trying to flee crowded trades which became losing positions, Goldman Sachs said in that note.

All three major US stock market indexes soared into Friday after a multi-session rally - five consecutive days for the S&P 500 and six for the Nasdaq - to nab their biggest one-week percentage gains of 2023, so far.

Hedge fund long positions in information technology stocks reached the largest in eight months, said Goldman Sachs.

A long position expects stock prices to rise, whereas a short bet hopes they will fall.

Speculators favoured tech for long positions, including software companies. They were also bullish towards consumer discretionary companies like restaurants and fashion with products and services that people buy but don’t need, said the note.

Health care and financial stocks were net sold, the note said.

The largest hedge fund buying centered on North America, while Europe and Asia apart from Japan which were subject to the net short positions, said Goldman Sachs.

US stocks Goldman Sachs US equities Hedge funds

