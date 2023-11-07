KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 334,638 tonnes of cargo comprising 223,884 tonnes of import cargo and 110,754 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 223,884 comprised of 33,274 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 58,798 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,837 tonnes of Chickpeas, 31,343 tonnes of DAP, 17,452 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 13,843 tonnes of Wheat & 63,337 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 110,754 comprised of 90,774 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 780 tonnes of Rice & 19,200 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 4553 containers comprising of 1869 containers import and 2684 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 357 of 20’s and 552 of 40’s loaded while 10 of 20’s and 199 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 618 of 20’s and 1025 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 08 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 05 ships namely, Sofia Express, Sea Delta, Bow Hercules, Kiel Express & Beks Nazik berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Bow Platinum, Fairchem Success, Cosco Thailand, Summer Sky, Kurushima & Cma Cgm Gemini Sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Nayassa, Olympia and Energy Achilles left the Port on Monday morning, while two more ships, MSC Rafaela and AAI Evolution are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 162,336 tonnes, comprising 124,267 tonnes imports cargo and 38,069 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,350 Containers (1,339 TEUs Imports and 2,011 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are nineteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Hafnia Prestige and MSC Silvia & another ship, Maersk Boston carrying Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at Oil Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 6th November, Meanwhile three more container ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Madeleine and MSC Nassauare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 7th November, 2023.

