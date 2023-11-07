Two AKU faculty members among Stanford Global Scientist Ranking list

KARACHI: Two faculty members from the Aga Khan University, AKU, have been ranked among the world’s top scientists for 2023 by Stanford University. A staggering 187 scientists hailing from Pakistan, representing diverse fields of specialization were also featured in the list.

AKU Professor Zulfiqar A Bhutta has claimed the top position amongst the Pakistani scientists, solidifying his reputation as a world-class authority in his field. Joining him in this line-up is Dr Salim Virani who secured a remarkable ninth place, alongside 17 other distinguished scientists from the AKU fraternity.

Dr Zulfiqar A Bhutta is a distinguished university professor at AKU and the Founding Director of the Institute for Global Health and Development and the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health at the university while Dr Salim Virani, on the other hand, serves as the Vice-Provost (Global Research) and Nizar E Noor Mohammed Mewawalla Endowed Professorship at AKU, adding to the university’s ever-growing list of accomplishments. Notably, Dr Virani’s medical journey began at AKU, where he graduated with the Best Medical Graduate Award.

22 scientific domains and 174 subfields are covered by this Stanford University ranking, and scientists are arranged according to the renowned Science-Matrix classification system. The fact that 76 universities from Pakistan were represented on the list, which confirms Pakistan’s expanding impact on the world stage of scientific research and discovery, makes this accomplishment all the more impressive.

These rankings reflect not only the incredible talent housed within AKU but also the university’s steadfast dedication to fostering an environment of excellence. AKU has consistently invested in state-of-the-art research facilities and fostered collaborations with world-leading institutions to encourage the pursuit of quality and innovation in healthcare.

As the Aga Khan University continues to lead the way in research excellence, it remains committed to nurturing talent, fostering meaningful collaborations, and pushing the boundaries of knowledge to address the most pressing global challenges.

