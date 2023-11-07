Repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghans continue

ISLAMABAD: Repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghans is continuing.

A large number of illegal Afghans are returning to Afghanistan via Torkham border after a crackdown following the expiry of government's deadline, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

In this regard, a transit camp has been set up in Landi Kotal, where the illegal residents are being sent back to their countries upon completion of necessary legal procedures.

All essential facilities have been provided in the camp in order to ensure dignified return of the illegal foreigners. According to details, illegal Afghans are also moving their household goods in trucks and containers to Afghanistan.

These goods are also checked by a special scanner at the terminal established at the Torkham border. All the relevant government departments are active for the dignified return of illegal foreigners and will remain engaged till the completion of the process.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 6584 Afghan citizens had been repatriated to Afghanistan through Chaman and Torkham borders points.