BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-07

Repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghans continue

ISLAMABAD: Repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghans is continuing. A large number of illegal Afghans ...
PPI Published 07 Nov, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghans is continuing.

A large number of illegal Afghans are returning to Afghanistan via Torkham border after a crackdown following the expiry of government's deadline, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

In this regard, a transit camp has been set up in Landi Kotal, where the illegal residents are being sent back to their countries upon completion of necessary legal procedures.

All essential facilities have been provided in the camp in order to ensure dignified return of the illegal foreigners. According to details, illegal Afghans are also moving their household goods in trucks and containers to Afghanistan.

These goods are also checked by a special scanner at the terminal established at the Torkham border. All the relevant government departments are active for the dignified return of illegal foreigners and will remain engaged till the completion of the process.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 6584 Afghan citizens had been repatriated to Afghanistan through Chaman and Torkham borders points.

Afghans illegal foreigners

Comments

1000 characters

Repatriation of illegal foreigners including Afghans continue

CASA-1000 likely to be discussed at IGC in Kyrgyzstan

APCEA, PCI launch report on ‘10 years of CPEC’

$209m EDEIP: World Bank rates implementation progress as moderately satisfactory

Cabinet likely to discuss factors assisting privatisation

Import of urea exempted from PPRA Rules

WHO, Pakistan sign MoU on health sector

Govt determined to give Ogra more teeth

Tax experts explain how FBR implements orders issued by courts

Land for housing society: MDA tells SC it has no objection to amounts deposited by BTLK with Sindh govt

Sindh CM urges PM to remove impediments to 5 major projects

Read more stories