KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (November 06, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 284.00 287.00 UK POUND 353.50 357.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00 AUD $ 185.00 187.00
UAE DIRHAM 80.20 81.00 CAD $ 208.00 210.00
EURO 306.00 309.00 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments