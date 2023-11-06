Sri Lanka shares end flat as consumer staples offset communication services losses

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended unchanged on Monday after a gain in consumer staples and industrial stocks countered losses in communication services firms.

The CSE All Share index settled marginally up 0.02% at 10,791.99.

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC was among the biggest losers, down 1.02% while C T Holdings PLC fell 3.07%.

Melstacorp PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.22% and 1.15%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 15.1 million shares from 16.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 780.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.39 million) from 513.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 329.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 549.2 million rupees, the data showed.