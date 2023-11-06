BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end flat as consumer staples offset communication services losses

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 07:18pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended unchanged on Monday after a gain in consumer staples and industrial stocks countered losses in communication services firms.

The CSE All Share index settled marginally up 0.02% at 10,791.99.

Sri Lanka Telecom PLC was among the biggest losers, down 1.02% while C T Holdings PLC fell 3.07%.

Melstacorp PLC and Expolanka Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.22% and 1.15%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 15.1 million shares from 16.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 780.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.39 million) from 513.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 329.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 549.2 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka shares end flat as consumer staples offset communication services losses

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th successive fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Israel steps up aggression, pressure grows as Gaza death toll approaches 10,000

Four Army officials martyred during operation in KP’s Tirah: ISPR

Asif Zardari hopeful of Bilawal's election victory on February 8

Oil up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

Iqbal Day: SBP to remain closed on Thursday

Dubai Design Week: 9th edition looks set to become global creative hub

No compromise to be made with drug peddlers: PM Kakar

Russia warns of 'terrorist' risk from Gaza fighting, calls for Palestinian unity

Read more stories