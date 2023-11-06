BAFL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
BIPL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.64%)
BOP 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
CNERGY 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.93%)
DFML 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.9%)
DGKC 61.05 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (6.36%)
FABL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.44%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.96%)
FFL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 94.26 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
HUBC 105.85 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.22%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.03 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4.56%)
MLCF 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.63%)
OGDC 101.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.14%)
PAEL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.69%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (13.61%)
PIOC 109.02 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.34%)
PPL 81.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
PRL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
SNGP 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.43%)
SSGC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
TPLP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.05%)
TRG 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 5,497 Increased By 75.1 (1.38%)
BR30 19,120 Increased By 263.2 (1.4%)
KSE100 53,860 Increased By 737.3 (1.39%)
KSE30 17,998 Increased By 193.9 (1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Xi says China, Australia can become ‘trusting’ partners

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2023 06:28pm

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday their two countries stood to become “trusting partners” and were on the “correct path of improving and developing relations”, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The two leaders met in Beijing during a four-day state visit by Albanese to China, a high-water mark in their nations’ ties following years of tensions that cut billions of dollars in trade.

China and Australia, Xi said on Monday, “have no historical grievances or disputes and no fundamental conflict of interests, and can totally become mutually trusting and mutually successful partners”.

Xi told Albanese that Beijing hoped to “fully develop the potential of the China-Australia free trade agreement and open up cooperation in new fields including climate change and the green economy”.

“Through both sides’ efforts, China and Australia have resumed exchanges in various fields and returned to the correct path of improving and developing relations,” Xi said, according to CCTV.

“Where there are efforts to cause disturbances in the Asia Pacific region, we must firstly stay vigilant, and secondly oppose them,” the Chinese leader said.

China, Xi said, is keen to “develop more trilateral and multilateral cooperation” with Australia.

Beijing also seeks to “support the strengthening of development resilience for south Pacific nations, tackle challenges including climate change, and protect the peace and stability of the Asia Pacific region with openness and tolerance”, Xi said.

Xi Jinping Anthony Albanese China Australia relation

Comments

1000 characters

Xi says China, Australia can become ‘trusting’ partners

Inter-bank: rupee sees 11th successive fall against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Israel steps up aggression, pressure grows as Gaza death toll approaches 10,000

Health ministry says over 200 dead in overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza

Asif Zardari hopeful of Bilawal's election victory on February 8

Oil up 1.5% as Saudi Arabia and Russia stick to supply cuts

Iqbal Day: SBP to remain closed on Thursday

Dubai Design Week: 9th edition looks set to become global creative hub

Russia warns of 'terrorist' risk from Gaza fighting, calls for Palestinian unity

Gold price per tola down Rs400 in Pakistan

Read more stories