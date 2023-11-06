KSE-100 index hits historic highest level

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange performed exceptionally well and the benchmark KSE-100 index hit historic highest level during the outgoing week ended on November 03, 2023 on the back of aggressive buying mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 2,179.20 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 53,000 crucial barrier to close on highest ever level of 53,123.04 points for the first time in its history.

Trading activities also improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 23.2 percent to 450.52 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 365.55 million shares while average daily traded value on ready counter increased by 15.1 percent to Rs 14.75 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 12.81 billion.

BRIndex100 added 255.01 points during this week to close at 5,421.80 points with average daily turnover of 407.674 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 853.39 points on week-on-week basis to close at 18,856.81 points with average daily trading volumes of 263.609 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $2,491. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 254 billion during this week to Rs 7.676 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market maintained its positive momentum this week as well, challenging its previous highs and closing at an all-time high of 53,123points, surpassing the previous closing high of 52,876points recorded on May 24, 2017. Over the week, the market gained 2,179points, reflecting a 4.3 percent WoW increase.

The positive momentum was fuelled by the overall improvements in macros, notably the decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 22 percent in the last MPC meeting. Additionally, decreasing inflation, with October 2023 CPI at 26.9 percent YoY, and the positive feedback from the IMF team’s pre-scheduled visit added to the positive sentiment.

Furthermore, political stability, marked by the announcement of final election dates, also contributed to the favourable market conditions.

Sector-wise, Refinery, Cable & Electrical goods, and Tobacco were amongst the top performers, up 11.5 percent/10.7 percent/10.6 percent WoW respectively. On the other hand, Transport, Leasing companies, and Vanaspati & Allied industries were amongst the worst performers with a decline of 2.7 percent/2.3 percent/0.8 percent WoW.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by companies with a net sell of $3.94million. On the other hand, Banks absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $3.01million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were ILP (up 25.2 percent), BIPL (up 25.1 percent), FFBL (up 18.0 percent), CEPB (up 15.2 percent) and SRVI (up 14.7 percent), while top laggards were TRG (down 6.6 percent), BOP (down 6.5 percent), PGLC (down 5.0 percent), KEL (down 4.6 percent) and PSEL (down 2.9 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index set a new high of 53,123 this week against 52,876 closing reported in May 2017.

Following the conclusion of quarterly results announcements, the market’s attention shifted back to macroeconomic factors. IMF review talks began this week on November 02, 2023 where technical level talks are expected to end by November 10, 2023, followed by Policy level talks scheduled to end by November 16, 2023.

On successful conclusion of the IMF review, Pakistan is expected to receive the second tranche of $0.71billion out of the total $3.0 billion SBA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023