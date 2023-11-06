BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-06

KSE-100 index hits historic highest level

Recorder Review Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange performed exceptionally well and the benchmark KSE-100 index hit historic highest level during the outgoing week ended on November 03, 2023 on the back of aggressive buying mainly by local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 2,179.20 points on week-on-week basis and crossed 53,000 crucial barrier to close on highest ever level of 53,123.04 points for the first time in its history.

Trading activities also improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 23.2 percent to 450.52 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 365.55 million shares while average daily traded value on ready counter increased by 15.1 percent to Rs 14.75 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 12.81 billion.

BRIndex100 added 255.01 points during this week to close at 5,421.80 points with average daily turnover of 407.674 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 853.39 points on week-on-week basis to close at 18,856.81 points with average daily trading volumes of 263.609 million shares.

The foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $2,491. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 254 billion during this week to Rs 7.676 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market maintained its positive momentum this week as well, challenging its previous highs and closing at an all-time high of 53,123points, surpassing the previous closing high of 52,876points recorded on May 24, 2017. Over the week, the market gained 2,179points, reflecting a 4.3 percent WoW increase.

The positive momentum was fuelled by the overall improvements in macros, notably the decision to keep interest rates unchanged at 22 percent in the last MPC meeting. Additionally, decreasing inflation, with October 2023 CPI at 26.9 percent YoY, and the positive feedback from the IMF team’s pre-scheduled visit added to the positive sentiment.

Furthermore, political stability, marked by the announcement of final election dates, also contributed to the favourable market conditions.

Sector-wise, Refinery, Cable & Electrical goods, and Tobacco were amongst the top performers, up 11.5 percent/10.7 percent/10.6 percent WoW respectively. On the other hand, Transport, Leasing companies, and Vanaspati & Allied industries were amongst the worst performers with a decline of 2.7 percent/2.3 percent/0.8 percent WoW.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by companies with a net sell of $3.94million. On the other hand, Banks absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $3.01million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were ILP (up 25.2 percent), BIPL (up 25.1 percent), FFBL (up 18.0 percent), CEPB (up 15.2 percent) and SRVI (up 14.7 percent), while top laggards were TRG (down 6.6 percent), BOP (down 6.5 percent), PGLC (down 5.0 percent), KEL (down 4.6 percent) and PSEL (down 2.9 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 index set a new high of 53,123 this week against 52,876 closing reported in May 2017.

Following the conclusion of quarterly results announcements, the market’s attention shifted back to macroeconomic factors. IMF review talks began this week on November 02, 2023 where technical level talks are expected to end by November 10, 2023, followed by Policy level talks scheduled to end by November 16, 2023.

On successful conclusion of the IMF review, Pakistan is expected to receive the second tranche of $0.71billion out of the total $3.0 billion SBA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 index hits historic highest level

$26m dispute: PIACL reaches out-of-court settlement with AACL

Refinery sector: SIFC for assessing Sinopec’s interest

Net-metering consumers: Discos asked to approach FBR for tax applicability issues

Abbas presses US to secure Gaza ceasefire

Polling stations: ECP mulling deploying private teachers

Fawad sent to police remand for two days

Fazl meets Hamas chief in Qatar

Private medical colleges: FTO directs FBR to probe tax matters

Thousands of Afghans forcibly returned from Pakistan, claims Kabul

Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll

Read more stories