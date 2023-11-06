BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Gulf markets end higher after US job market softens

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2023 05:27am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday in response to Friday’s data showing US job growth slowed more than expected in October, underscoring views that the Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates.

US job growth slowed in October in part as strikes by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against Detroit’s “Big Three” car makers depressed manufacturing payrolls, and the increase in annual wages was the smallest in nearly 2-1/2 years, pointing to an easing in labour market conditions.

Wednesday’s US central bank decision to leave rates unchanged and comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated to some investors that the Fed may be done raising rates.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the UAE, peg their currencies to the US dollar and follow the Fed’s policy moves closely.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.8%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco rising 0.5% and Lumi Rental Co finishing 1.7% higher.

Separately, the kingdom is expected to reconfirm in the coming days the extension of its voluntary oil-output cut of 1 million barrels per day through December, six analysts told Reuters.

