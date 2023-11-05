Gold prices firm

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday remained nearly stagnant on the local market, traders said.

They just inched up by Rs200 to Rs214600 per tola and Rs172 to Rs183985 per 10 grams.

Silver was traded for Rs2580 per tola and Rs2211.93 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted at $23.30 per ounce.

On the world market, gold prices stood at $2012 per ounce while the local market added on a $20 premium on the bullion domestic trade, traders said.

