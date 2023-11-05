BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-05

Govt urged to focus on supply chain management

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

KARACHI: “We estimate that future drivers of country’s economic growth are agriculture, industry, mineral & mines, IT, maritime, ports, shipping, transport and other supply chain management,” said Ateeq ur Rehman, economic & financial analyst.

He said unfolding the truth, our ports, shipping, transport and other supply chain management factors are not performing well. We need to develop our ports and its infrastructure, developing the berths for mother vessels, storage space aces at ports, container yards and handling machinery, etc.

He added that the link/ ring roads are necessary for avoiding the congestion at the ports and for easily manoeuvring the movement of speedy traffic towards up country.

Discussing shipping, we have a dearth of our own flag carriers as we own very few ships. PNSC is doing a highly appreciable work and needs to be supported by government, as well as, by private sector for growing the number of vessels hoisting national flag and reducing the massive cost of shipping/ fare. Thus, it could be a great source in increasing our exports and boosting our national income, too, he said.

Further, there is a dire shortage of refer containers in the country and they are enormously expensive, too. Unless we overcome the shortage of such containers, it is very difficult to meet our export targets, said the economist.

We are an agricultural economy without the easy access to refer containers, the exports of vegetable, fruits, rice, seafood and other perishables sometimes becomes difficult and impossible, he said.

Overland transportation is also getting so expensive day by day that it has become a nightmare. Unless we are able to reduce the cost of transportation, we will not be successful in overcoming the Inflation. From farm to market or industry to market, the cost of moving is so high that it is agonising, said Ateeq.

In the past storage spaces in shape of warehousing were quite limited as “Converters” – the sick industry eventually was converted into warehousing space. But with the passage of time there has been a tremendous development in “purpose-built warehouses” of which over the years the rental has become unbearable thus the cost of doing business has become very high, also pushing up the cost of production/ consumer goods/ FMCG, he said. “For sure, these supply chain management factors need support of the authorities amid rising global economic uncertainties.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ateeq Ur Rehman supply chain management

Comments

1000 characters

Govt urged to focus on supply chain management

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Court sends Asad Qaiser to jail

Govt yet to finalise merger of ERRA into NDMA

Dar made PML-N election cell chairman

Read more stories