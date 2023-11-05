BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-05

Weekly review reveals significant increase in crime cases

Fazal Sher Published 05 Nov, 2023 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: A significant increase was seen in incidents of carjacking in the capital city, with over 86 vehicle lifting cases reported to the city’s different police stations during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 51 cases of mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint, and over 22 cases of robbery and two cases of kidnapping.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Aabpara, Ramna, Shams colony, Koral, Lohi Bher, Ramna, Tarnol, and Shezad Town police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole nine motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara, eight bikes, and one car from the limits of the Industrial Area police station, eight motorbikes and one car from the limits of Kohsar police station, and six motorbikes and two cars from the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole six bikes and one car from the limits of the Karachi Company police station as well as lifted six motorbikes from the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at three places, armed persons snatched seven mobile phones and auto thieves stole nine vehicles from the limits of the Industrial Area police station. Karachi Company police station registered five cases of mobile snatching, one case of robbery, and seven cases of auto theft during the last week.

Similarly, robbers looted two houses and carjackers stole nine vehicles from the limits of Koshar police station, auto thieves stole nine vehicles from the limits of Aabpara police station while two cases of mobile snatching and eight cases of auto theft were reported to Ramna police station during the last week.

Furthermore, eight cases of auto theft and seven cases of mobile snatching were reported to Shams colony, and four cases of robbery and four cases of auto theft were reported to Lohi Bher police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

crime Mobile phone snatching cases of kidnapping Crime cases vehicle lifting cases

Comments

1000 characters

Weekly review reveals significant increase in crime cases

Hydel projects at LoI stage: SIFC directs PD to streamline issues, policy limits

Latex rubber threads: new customs’ values on import issued

Tax, FBR reforms: Task force concerned at reliance on indirect taxes

Israel, Hezbollah engage in clashes

Private TV channel’s petition: Pemra chief didn’t have validly delegated authority to approve COC recommendation: SC

Exclusion from FASTER refund system: Salt industry warns FBR of ‘consequences’

Tax against reprocessing, repacking of goods termed ‘wrong’

Court sends Asad Qaiser to jail

Govt yet to finalise merger of ERRA into NDMA

Dar made PML-N election cell chairman

Read more stories