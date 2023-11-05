Weekly review reveals significant increase in crime cases

ISLAMABAD: A significant increase was seen in incidents of carjacking in the capital city, with over 86 vehicle lifting cases reported to the city’s different police stations during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, during the last week, various police stations registered over 51 cases of mobile phone and cash snatching at gunpoint, and over 22 cases of robbery and two cases of kidnapping.

During the period under review, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Aabpara, Ramna, Shams colony, Koral, Lohi Bher, Ramna, Tarnol, and Shezad Town police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole nine motorbikes from the limits of Aabpara, eight bikes, and one car from the limits of the Industrial Area police station, eight motorbikes and one car from the limits of Kohsar police station, and six motorbikes and two cars from the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.

Furthermore, carjackers stole six bikes and one car from the limits of the Karachi Company police station as well as lifted six motorbikes from the limits of Shehzad Town police station.

During the last week, robbers struck at three places, armed persons snatched seven mobile phones and auto thieves stole nine vehicles from the limits of the Industrial Area police station. Karachi Company police station registered five cases of mobile snatching, one case of robbery, and seven cases of auto theft during the last week.

Similarly, robbers looted two houses and carjackers stole nine vehicles from the limits of Koshar police station, auto thieves stole nine vehicles from the limits of Aabpara police station while two cases of mobile snatching and eight cases of auto theft were reported to Ramna police station during the last week.

Furthermore, eight cases of auto theft and seven cases of mobile snatching were reported to Shams colony, and four cases of robbery and four cases of auto theft were reported to Lohi Bher police station.

