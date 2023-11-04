BAFL 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.5%)
BIPL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
BOP 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DFML 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.85%)
DGKC 57.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.02%)
FABL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.89%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
FFL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 93.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
HUBC 103.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.22%)
HUMNL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.37%)
OGDC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.1%)
PAEL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.78%)
PIOC 105.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.75%)
PPL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.95%)
PRL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.91%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 53.74 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (4.15%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
TELE 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.85%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 5,422 Increased By 52.5 (0.98%)
BR30 18,857 Increased By 188.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 53,123 Increased By 466.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,804 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Representative Tlaib accuses Biden of supporting genocide against Palestinians

Reuters Published November 4, 2023

WASHINGTON: U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, has accused President Joe Biden of supporting a "genocide" against Palestinians and warned of repercussions in next year's election.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, late on Friday, the Democratic Congresswoman from Michigan repeated her calls for Biden to back a ceasefire in the almost month-long Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people," Tlaib said in the video clip, which showed images of the dead and wounded from bombings in Gaza, pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the United States, Biden declaring support for Israel, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanking the U.S. president.

US, Arab leaders to meet over Gaza as Palestinian deaths mount

The White House did not directly comment on Tlaib remarks and instead reiterated its position on a temporary pause in fighting.

"As you’ve heard us say, we support humanitarian pauses in the fighting in order to get life-saving humanitarian aid in and distributed to those in need in Gaza, and to get hostages out," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

"What we do not support are calls for Israel to stop defending itself from Hamas terrorists, which is what a permanent ceasefire would be."

After Israel says gunmen from the Palestinian militant group Hamas killed 1,400 people and kidnapped more than 240 in a surprise attack on Oct. 7, the Israeli military launched an air, artillery and ground offensive against the Hamas-run Gaza Strip that Palestinian authorities say has killed more than 9,400.

Food in Gaza is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, and medical services are collapsing.

Washington has maintained robust military and political support for Israel, while calling on its ally to take steps to avoid civilian deaths and address Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

"The American people will not forget. Biden, support ceasefire now or don't count on us in 2024," Tlaib said. "Mr president, the American people are not with you on this one. We will remember in 2024."

On Thursday, a group of seven independent United Nations experts said time was running out for Palestinians in Gaza who are at "grave risk of genocide".

Israel says it is targeting Hamas, not civilians, and accuses the Iran-backed militants of using residents as human shields. The Israeli mission to the U.N. in Geneva called the group's comments "deplorable and deeply concerning" and blamed Hamas for civilian deaths.

The International Criminal Court defines the crime of genocide as the specific intent to destroy in whole, or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group by killing its members or by other means, including imposing measures intended to prevent births or forcibly transferring children from one group to another.

US Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu Congress US Representative Rashida Tlaib

Comments

1000 characters

US Representative Tlaib accuses Biden of supporting genocide against Palestinians

Hamas health ministry says 15 killed at Gaza UN school in Israeli strike

Security forces foil terrorist attack on Mianwali training base of PAF

FTA with GCC states making little or no headway

FBR shares collection data with IMF

Blinken to visit Turkiye after Israel, Jordan: statement

Fawad Chaudhry ‘arrested’ in Islamabad: wife

Qatar signs second 27-year gas supply deal with China's Sinopec

Ukraine's Zelensky denies war with Russia at 'stalemate'

Asad Qaiser sent on judicial remand in graft case

Read more stories