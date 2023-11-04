FM meets envoys of KSA, Portugal, Russia

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday received Portuguese Ambassador Fredrico Silva, Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, separately for meetings and discussing issues of mutual interests.

According to a post shared by Foreign Office on the social media platform X, the caretaker foreign minister discussed with envoys, Pakistan’s relations with the respective countries. It added that recent regional and global developments also came under discussion during the meetings.

